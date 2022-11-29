Kiran beat Manisha Keer 2-1 in the shoot off for the gold after the two were tied on 30 in women’s trap in the 65th National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

With qualification topper Rajeshwari Kumari (116) losing the race for the medal round in the semifinals, the 23-year-old Kiran who trains at the same range under coach Vikram Chopra, was quite at home in the climax, as she beat experienced shooters who had won the national championships earlier.

In men’s trap, Vivaan Kapoor prevailed over Prithviraj Tondaiman 31-27 for the gold. In fact, Vivaan had made the “golden hit” when he was on 30, with Prithviraj on 27 and only two birds left in the final. However, the referee continued the competition for another shot that merely delayed the celebration.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, champion Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, in men’s trap. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta settled for the bronze ahead of Bakhtyar Uddin Malek who had shot 121 in topping qualification along with Prithviraj and Vivaan.

Earlier, with six shooters tied on 18, Jaswinder Singh won the shoot-off for the last spot in the semifinals, beating, among others, Olympian Kynan Chenai.

Jaswinder later went on to capture the junior gold, when Vivaan ended up fourth.

Babuta claims 10m rifle gold at shooting nationals

Arjun Babuta was crowned champions in men’s 10m air rifle after topping the top eight ranking round with a score of 263.4.

Hriday was second with 262.9.. Punjab’s Arjun overcame Assam’s Hriday Hazarika 16-8 in the gold medal match at the Vattiyoorkkavu Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram, where the rifle competitions are taking place.

Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar won the junior men’s 10m air rifle, defeating Ranvir Katkar by 16-8 margin. West Bengal’s Abhinav Shaw won the youth men’s air rifle 16-14 over Katkar.

The results:

Men: 1. Vivaan Kapoor 31 (21) 121; 2. Prithviraj Tondaiman 27 (23) 121; 3. Bhowneesh Mendiratta 22 (22) 120; 4. Bakhtyar Uddin Malek 11 (21) 121.

Junior men: 1. Jaswinder Singh 31 (21) 118; 2. Aryavansh Tyagi 29 (22) 118; 3. Bakhtyar Uddin Malek 20 (23) 121; 4. Vivaan Kapoor 13 (20) 121.

Women: 1. Kiran 30(2) 114; 2. Manisha Keer 30(1) 114; 3. Shreyasi Singh 18 (115).

(With inputs from PTI)