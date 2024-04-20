MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympic selection trials: Manu breaks world record, Anish wins on expected lines

Olympian Manu topped the women’s 25m pistol qualification by eclipsing the world record score at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 13:52 IST , NEW DELHI

PTI
FUILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker (l) broke the world record score in 25m rapid-fire pistol Olympics Selection (OST) Trials 1.
FUILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker (l) broke the world record score in 25m rapid-fire pistol Olympics Selection (OST) Trials 1. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives
infoIcon

FUILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker (l) broke the world record score in 25m rapid-fire pistol Olympics Selection (OST) Trials 1. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Manu Bhaker dished out an excellent performance to dominate the women’s 25m pistol qualification, eclipsing the world record score by a good six points while Anish Bhanwala won the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol Olympics Selection (OST) Trials 1 here on Saturday.

Olympian Manu topped the women’s 25m pistol qualification at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Manu was all class in the women’s final, her scores in the 10 series of five rapid-fire shots read 4,4,5,5,5,5,4,5,5 and 5.

When Esha Singh was first eliminated on 23 after the seventh series, Manu was already on 32, six ahead of Rhythm Sangwan and Abhidnya, who were tied at that stage.

Esha, however, will still lead the women’s 25m pistol OST at the end of it, thanks to her 585 in qualifying, which helped her top the five-woman field on Friday.

ALSO READ | Esha Singh tops women’s 25m sports pistol qualification

Manu will be just behind her in second with Simranpreet, Abhidnya and Rhythm completing the order.

Anish also stamped his class in the men’s RFP by finishing with 33 hits, a clear six ahead of Vijayveer Sidhu, who was second. Adarsh Singh took the third spot with 23 hits.

Bhavesh Shekhawat, after topping the qualifications, finished fourth with 18 while Ankur Goel was first to exit with 10 hits to his name at the stage.

