Shooting selection trials: Manu shines in women's 25-metre sports pistol

Manu Bhaker was a cut above the rest as she shot 589 in qualifying for the final stage in women’s 25-metre sports pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Monday.



Abhidnya Patial was second in qualification with 584, and was followed by World Cup gold medallists Rahi Sarnobat (576) and Chinki Yadav (574), apart from Rhythm Sangwan (573), Gauri Sheoran (572), World junior champion Naamya Kapoor (572) and Olympian Heena Sidhu (571).

The finals of the women’s and junior sports pistol events will be held on Tuesday.



In junior men’s sports pistol, Shiva Narwal topped with 581, one point ahead of Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Udit Joshi.