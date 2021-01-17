National selection trials: Gurpreet Singh wins in 25-metre rapid pistol event

Olympian Gurpreet Singh beat Neeraj Kumar by one point in the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

Gurpreet had topped qualification with 580, before clinching the low scoring final with 21 points. Shivam Shukla placed third, while Harpreet Singh, Anirudh Singh Rana and Udhayveer Sidhu finished fourth to sixth respectively.

The best bet in the event, the young Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anish Bhanwala was not at his best and was placed ninth with 569. Other leading shooters in the event Arpit Goel and Adarsh Singh also missed the final with their scores of 570.

In the newly introduced women’s rapid fire pistol event, Niveditha Nair of Tamil Nadu topped with 540, beating Abhidnya Patil by one point. Olympian Annu Raj Singh was third after being tied on 533 with Neha.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is conducting the rapid fire pistol event for women, without any final, as it would be fielding a mixed team in the World Cups.

Quite thoughtfully, the national federation has also stopped the three shooters in the fray for the Olympics in women’s sports pistol, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav from competing in the new event.

The results: 25m rapid fire pistol

Men: 1. Gurpreet Singh 21 (580); 2. Neeraj Kumar 20 (577); 3. Shivam Shukla 17 (571).

Women: 1. Niveditha Nair 540; 2. Abhidnya Patil 539; 3. Annu Raj Singh 533.