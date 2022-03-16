National selection trials: Simranpreet Kaur beats Rahi Sarnobat to win women’s sports pistol gold

Simranpreet Kaur Brar beat Rahi Sarnobat 18-14 in the women’s sports pistol gold match in the second National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Wednesday.

Rhythm Sangwan took third place ahead of Manu Bhaker. Rhythm beat Manu 23-19 for the top spot in the junior women’s event while World junior champion Naamya Kapoor was third ahead of Simranpreet.

National shooting selection trials: Rahi Sarnobat sails to the top in sports pistol

In women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Gaayathri Nithyanandam beat Sift Kaur Samra 16-10 for the top spot. Olympian Anjum Moudgil, who qualified in the second spot with 584, was pushed to the fourth spot by Ayushi Podder.

Sift topped the junior event ahead of qualification topper Ashi Chouksey (586).