More Sports Shooting Shooting National selection trials: Simranpreet Kaur beats Rahi Sarnobat to win women’s sports pistol gold Rhythm Sangwan took third place ahead of Manu Bhaker. Rhythm beat Manu 23-19 for the top spot in the junior women’s event while World junior champion Naamya Kapoor was third ahead of Simranpreet. Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 16 March, 2022 20:05 IST Simranpreet Kaur Brar beat Rahi Sarnobat 18-14 in the women’s sports pistol gold match. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 16 March, 2022 20:05 IST Simranpreet Kaur Brar beat Rahi Sarnobat 18-14 in the women’s sports pistol gold match in the second National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Wednesday.Rhythm Sangwan took third place ahead of Manu Bhaker. Rhythm beat Manu 23-19 for the top spot in the junior women’s event while World junior champion Naamya Kapoor was third ahead of Simranpreet. National shooting selection trials: Rahi Sarnobat sails to the top in sports pistol In women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Gaayathri Nithyanandam beat Sift Kaur Samra 16-10 for the top spot. Olympian Anjum Moudgil, who qualified in the second spot with 584, was pushed to the fourth spot by Ayushi Podder.Sift topped the junior event ahead of qualification topper Ashi Chouksey (586).The results:25m sports pistol:Women: 1 Simranpreet Kaur Brar 18 (16) 17 (579); 2. Rahi Sarnobat 14 (18) 18 (584); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 14 (15) 583; 4. Manu Bhaker 11 (19) 579.Juniors: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 23 (16) 14 (583); 2. Manu Bhaker 19 (18) 18 (579); 3. Naamya Kapoor 15 (12) 575; 4. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 9 (12) 579.50m rifle 3-position:Women: 1. Gaayathri Nithyanandam 16 (41.5) 582; 2. Sift Kaur Samra 10 (38.5) 581; 3. Ayushi Podder 34 (584); 4. Anjum Moudgil 22 (584).Juniors: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 16 (47.5) 581; 2. Ashi Chouksey 14 (40.5) 586; 3. Nischal 37.5 (583); 4. Surabhi Bhardwaj 19.5 (581). Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :