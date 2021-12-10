National Shooting Championship: Divyansh Panwar wins senior and junior air rifle titles

Former world No.1 Divyansh Singh Panwar won the men’s and junior gold medals in air rifle at the 64th National shooting championship in Bhopal on Friday.

After topping the qualification with 630.3, in a strong field of 768 shooters, Divyansh beat Rudrankksh Patil by 0.7 points for the gold, with his last two shots of 10.6 in the 24-shot final.

Interestingly, Divyansh was 0.2 points ahead of Rudrankksh in qualification.

Hriday Hazarika beat Shahu Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija to the bronze medal. Ranavir Katkar, Gokul Raj and Srinjoy Datta were the others to make the final.

Members of the Indian team in the Tokyo Olympics, Deepak Kumar (626.4) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (626.2), missed the final and were placed 10th and 12th, respectively.

Former national champion Ravi Kumar shot 623.7 was placed 52nd. World Cup gold medallist Akhil Sheoran (623.4) and Olympian Sanjeev Rajput (623.0) were placed 57th and 64th, respectively.

Divyansh won the junior gold in a field of 614 shooters as he beat Rudrankksh once again, with a better margin of one point. His last two shots were 10.6.

In the mixed trap competition at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala, Aakash Kushwaha and Pragati Dubey won the gold for Madhya Pradesh, beating Haryana’s Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavna Chaudhary 42-37.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 250.0 (630.3); 2. Rudrankksh Patil 249.3 (630.1); 3. Hriday Hazarika 228.2 (628.6).

Juniors: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 252.2 (630.3); 2. Rudrankksh Patil 251.2 (630.1); 3. Paarth Makhija 229.9 ^27.8).

Youth: 1. Keval Prajapati 252.1 (626.3); 2. Rudrankksh Patil 250.4 (630.1); 3. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 229.2 (626.1).