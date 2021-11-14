National shooting championship to get underway on November 18

The National shooting championship with pistol events being staged at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad will start on November 18. However, the first set of finals will only be on November 27.



The men’s air pistol final, including the youth and junior events, will be staged on 27th. The men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol finals will be on the 28th. It will be followed by mixed air pistol finals on 29th. The non-Olympic 50-metre free pistol event is scheduled for November 24 and 25.

The centre fire pistol event for men is scheduled for December 2 and 3. The women’s air pistol finals will be on December 4. The championship will wind up with the women’s 25-metre sports pistol final on December 6.