National shooting selection trials: Tejaswani tops women’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol event

Tejaswani of Haryana topped the women’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol event with a score of 551 in the third National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

She was comfortably ahead of Niveditha Nair of Tamil Nadu and Neeraj Kaur of the BSF, in a small field which had prominent shooters like Anisa Sayyed, Abhidnya Patil and Annu Raj Singh.

The women’s rapid fire pistol is a new event being tried from this season by the International Shooting Federation.

The results:

Women : 25m rapid fire pistol: 1. Tejaswani 551; 2. Niveditha Nair 538; 3. Neeraj Kaur 534.