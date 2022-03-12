National shooting selection trials: Chain Singh beats Swapnil in rifle event

Olympian Chain Singh came good the second time as he won the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, beating Swapnil Kusale 17-13, in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Saturday.



Chain, who had finished fourth in the first trial, topped qualification with 586. He had just about squeezed his way forward in the fourth place, 0.2 point ahead of Olympian Deepak Kumar, to

progress into the medal round.



The results:



50m rifle 3-position:



Men: 1. Chain Singh 17 (43) 297.3 (586); 2. Swapnil Kusale 13 (39) 300.1 (581); 3. Avinash Yadav 34 (299.0) 584; 4. Parul Kumar 20 (303.2) 578.



Juniors: 1. Amar Chakravarthy 17 (39.5) 299.6 (570); 2. Avinash Yadav 11 (41) 296.6 (584); 3. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 35.5 (301.0) 579; 4. Shivam Dabas 20 (299.6) 574.