National shooting selection trials: Himanshu stuns Rudrankksh in 10-metre air rifle final

The 22-year-old Himanshu led by 0.6 point before the last shot, and delivered a 10.8 final shot to seal victory much to the cheering of his team mates from the army.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 19:45 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Himanshu Talan breaks into a smile after beating World Champion Rudrankksh Patil in air rifle in the National selection trials in Delhi on Monday. 
Himanshu Talan breaks into a smile after beating World Champion Rudrankksh Patil in air rifle in the National selection trials in Delhi on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Himanshu Talan breaks into a smile after beating World Champion Rudrankksh Patil in air rifle in the National selection trials in Delhi on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Himanshu Talan of Army sprang a surprise on the reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil with a sterling performance in the 10-metre air rifle final of the sixth National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

The 22-year-old Himanshu led by 0.6 point before the last shot, and delivered a 10.8 final shot to seal victory much to the cheering of his team mates from the army. This was before Rudrankksh could release his last shot of 10.5. Except for a 9.7, Rudrankksh was as good as he can be in the final, but Himanshu showed no signs of nerves in capitalising on the small opening.

READ MORE | Joydeep Karmakar resigns as 50m chief coach after ‘zero communication’ from NRAI regarding contract renewal

Qualification topper Hriday Hazarika (632.0) placed third ahead of Niraj Kumar, Vijay Singh and Sandeep Singh. The winner of the earlier trial, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj slipped to the seventh place.

In the 25-metre sports pistol, Esha Singh was in sparkling form as she beat Abhidnya Patil 3-1 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 34 in the final. The 18-year-old Esha had topped qualification with 587 that should help her cause when the teams are finalised for the World Championships and Asian Games.

Vibhuti Bhatia got the third place by overtaking Manu Bhaker and Chinki Yadav. Neha, Devanshi Dhama and Geeta Mhaske were the others to make the final.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Sift Kaur Samra was a class act as she outclassed the field with 460.5 in the final, after topping qualification with 592. Manini Kaushik beat Olympian Anjum Moudgil for the second place. Ashi Chouksey, Himani Poonia, Priya, Ayushi Podder and Olympian Ayonika Paul were the others to make the final.

The results
10m air rifle: Men: 1. Himanshu Talan 252.9 (629.3); 2. Rudrankksh Patil 252.0 (631.8); 3. Hriday Hazarika 229.5 (632.0).
Juniors: 1. Srinjoy Datta 250.9 (628.4); 2. Keval Prajapati 249.8 (628.4); 3. Maddineni Uma Mahesh 228.7 (631.7).
25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Esha Singh 34(3) 587; 2. Abhidnya Patil 34(1) 583; 3. Vibhuti Bhatia 29 (582).
Juniors: 1. Riya Thatte 34 (573); 2. Simranpreet Brar 31 (583); 3. Tejaswani 25 (573).
50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 460.5 (592); 2. Manini Kaushik 456.5 (586); 3. Anjum Moudgil 444.9 (589).
Juniors: 1. Sakshi Padekar 452.5 (577); 2. Nikita Kundu 450.7 (582); 3. Nupur Kumrawat 439.2 (579).

