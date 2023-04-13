Shooting

National shooting selection trials: Manu Bhaker clinches top spot; Gurjoat shoots perfect 75

In women’s rifle 3-position event, Ashi Chouksey beat Shriyanka Sadangi 16-10 for the first place, after having topped qualification with 589.

Kamesh Srinivasan
Bhopal 13 April, 2023 21:01 IST
Manu Bhaker beat Chinki Yadav 31-29 to clinch the top spot in the women’s 25-metre sports pistol event. (File Photo)

Manu Bhaker beat Chinki Yadav 31-29 to clinch the top spot in the women's 25-metre sports pistol event. (File Photo)

Manu Bhaker beat Chinki Yadav 31-29 to clinch the top spot in the women’s 25-metre sports pistol event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Thursday.

Qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (583) had to be content with the third spot while the best performer in the semifinals, Neha finished fourth.

In men’s air rifle, Arjun Babuta was in brilliant form as he outplayed Akhil Sheoran 16-6 after having negotiated a very competitive semifinals. Arjun had topped qualification with an impressive 634.0.

Gurjoat Khangura led with a perfect 75 after three rounds in men’s skeet in the National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka followed with 73, while Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 72, following three rounds of 24.

World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan was in the tenth place with 70, following a series of 24, 24 and 22.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon led with 72, and was followed by Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal with 71 each. Darshna Rathore (69), national champion Maheshwari Chauhan (68) apart from Sanjana Sood and Areeba Khan (67) were breathing down the neck of the leaders.

After two more rounds on Friday, the top eight will qualify for the semifinals.

The results:
Men: 10m air rifle: 1. Arjun Babuta 16 (261.9) 634.0; 2. Akhil Sheoran 6 (261.7) 630.0; 3. Surya Pratap Singh Bnashtu 261.3 (631.2); 4. Niraj Kumar 261.0 (630.1).
Women: 25m sports pistol: 1. Manu Bhaker 31 (16) 580; 2. Chinki Yadav 29 (10) 577; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 22 14) 583; 4. Neha 12 (17) 576.
Junior women: 1. Megana Sadula 22 (12) 571; 2. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 15 (15) 573; 3. Riya Thatte 10 (9) 570; 4. Divanshi 7 (11) 576.
50m rifle 3-position: 1. Ashi Chouksey 16 (407.3) 589; 2. Shrianka Sadangi 10 (401.4) 587; 3. Gaayathri Nithyanandam 401.0 (579); 4. Nischal 400.9 (586).

