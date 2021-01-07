More Sports Shooting Shooting National shooting selection trials: Sanjeev Rajput pips Swapnil Kusale Sanjeev Rajput shot a 459.9 to pip Swapnil Kusale by 0.8 point in the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the National shooting selection trials. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 07 January, 2021 20:32 IST File picture of Sanjeev Rajput. - M. Moorthy Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 07 January, 2021 20:32 IST Olympian Sanjeev Rajput shot a 459.9 to pip Swapnil Kusale by 0.8 point in the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.Sanjeev, who has won the quota for Tokyo, had topped the qualification with an impressive score of 1181. Another Olympic quota winner in the event, the young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 1179, but placed fifth.READ: Hostel facility inaugurated at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting RangeIn men’s skeet, Abhay Singh Sekhon won both the men’s and junior events, after topping qualification with 120. Abhay finished the qualification with two perfect rounds of 25.In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon was in top form as she shot 55 in the final to beat Zahra Deesawala by four points. Ganemat had topped qualification with 120.The results 50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Sanjeev Rajput 459.9 (1181); 2. Swapnil Kusale 459.1 (1171); 3. Akhil Sheoran 445.6 (1172).Skeet: Men: 1. Abhay Singh Sekhon 56 (120); 2. Arjun Thakur 52 (116); 3. Karam Sukhbir Singh 42 (118). Women: 1. Ganemat Sekhon 55(120); 2. Zahra Deesawala 51 (114) ; 3. Asees Chhina 40 (111).Junior men: 1. Abhay Singh Sekhon 56 (120); 2. Rajveer Singh Gill 53 (109); 3. Bhavtegh Singh Gill 43 (116). Junior women: 1. Raiza Dhillon 51 (107); 2. Areeba Khan 49 (108); 3. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 41 (111). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.