National shooting selection trials: Sanjeev Rajput pips Swapnil Kusale

Olympian Sanjeev Rajput shot a 459.9 to pip Swapnil Kusale by 0.8 point in the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

Sanjeev, who has won the quota for Tokyo, had topped the qualification with an impressive score of 1181. Another Olympic quota winner in the event, the young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 1179, but placed fifth.

In men’s skeet, Abhay Singh Sekhon won both the men’s and junior events, after topping qualification with 120. Abhay finished the qualification with two perfect rounds of 25.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon was in top form as she shot 55 in the final to beat Zahra Deesawala by four points. Ganemat had topped qualification with 120.