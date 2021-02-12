National shooting trials: Elavenil Valarivan continues to dominate

World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan topped both the final and qualification in women’s air rifle at the national shooting selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Range in New Delhi on Friday.

Elavenil beat Khushi Saini by 1.1 points in the final, after having logged 632.1 in qualification. Khushi had also done equally well in qualification with 630.2.

Olympian Sanjeev Rajput was in outstanding form in the 50m rifle three-position event as he topped qualification with a national record equalling 1182 in qualification and 463.1 in the final. Fellow Olympic quota winner Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 1181 in qualification but was placed sixth eventually.

In women’s air pistol, Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal topped the final ahead of Shweta Singh and Padma Devaram, while Manu Bhaker settled for the seventh spot after scoring 577 in qualification. Qualification topper Shri Nivetha (584) was placed fifth behind Olympian Annu Raj Singh.

In men’s rapid fire pistol, Vijayveer Sidhu was outstanding in qualification with 590 but was pushed to the third spot by Arpit Goel and Adarsh Singh in the final.