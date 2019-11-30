National Shotgun Championship: Mixed skeet gold for Mairaj, Areeba

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Areeba Khan won the mixed-skeet gold for Uttar Pradesh on the concluding day of the 63rd National Shotgun Championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

The duo beat Ganemat Sekhon and Karam Sukhbir Singh 37-36.



Mairaj and Areeba had topped qualification with a combined score of 143, one point ahead of the Punjab pair. The two had won individual silver medals in the men’s and women’s events.



Rajasthan won the bronze through Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Darshna Rathore. They beat Zahra Deeswala and Chetan Reddy of Telangana 39-33 after having scored 141 in qualification and missing the contest for the gold-medal by one point.



Ganemat Sekhon went on to win the junior gold with Abhay Sekhon. The duo beat Ajay Thakur and Khushi Dhakad 36-34 after having topped qualification 141 to 139. The Telangana pair of Zahra Deeswala and Munek Battula won the tie-shoot against Rajasthan’s Karttiki Shaktawat and Indradev Hada for the junior mixed-skeet bronze.