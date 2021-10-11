NRAI's corrects ISSF on India's official medal count at the Junior World Championship

The Indian shooters had won so many medals in the Junior world championship in Lima, Peru, that the organisers had a tough time keeping tab of the count.

After being credited with 16 gold, 15 silver and nine bronze medals at the conclusion, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had pointed out that the count was wrong to the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

The international federation promptly ratified a fresh count that credited 17 gold, 16 silver and 10 bronze medals to India.

Thus, India won 43 of the 117 medals, and 17 of the 39 gold.