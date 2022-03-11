National shooting selection trials: Niraj Kumar outplays Olympian Aishwary Tomar in 50m rifle 3-position event

Niraj Kumar of Navy outplayed Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 16-6 for the top spot in men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Friday.

It was a consistently strong performance by Niraj as he first topped the qualification with 583 and topped the field among four in the race for the medals.

On his part, Aishwary did top marginally ahead of Chain Singh and Niraj in the first stage of the final, but was not at his best overall, as he had qualified for the second stage in the sixth place with a score of 580.