NRAI postpones selection trials due to weekend curfew in Delhi

The national selection trials in pistol events, scheduled to be hosted at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from January 13 to 25, have been postponed by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), owing to the weekend curfew announced by the Delhi government. The NRAI has also postponed the rifle and shotgun selection trials scheduled to be held in Bhopal.