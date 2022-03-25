More Sports Shooting Shooting National selection trials: Palak secures top spot in air pistol Palak beats Rhythm Sangwan in air pistol (youth women) at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 25 March, 2022 21:21 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The selection trials will continue with rapid fire pistol and air pistol events for the men, with the finals scheduled for March 27 and 30. - Getty Images Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 25 March, 2022 21:21 IST Palak beat Rhythm Sangwan 17-15 to take the top spot in air pistol (youth women) in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal.ALSO READ - National selection trials: Vijayveer wins 25m rapid-fire pistolRhythm had dominated the women’s and junior events, having topped qualification with 577, three points more than Palak. Rhythm beat Palak in the final stage of the junior event - and T. S. Divya in the women’s event - to emerge as the best.The selection trials will continue with rapid fire pistol and air pistol events for the men, with the finals scheduled for March 27 and 30.The results (10m air pistol)Youth women: 1. Palak 17 (45) 45 (574); 2. Rhythm Sangwan 15 (44.5) 47 (577); 3. Lakshita 35.5 (40) 572; 4. Sumedha Sharma 20 (41.5) 570. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :