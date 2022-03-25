National selection trials: Palak secures top spot in air pistol

Palak beat Rhythm Sangwan 17-15 to take the top spot in air pistol (youth women) in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal.

Rhythm had dominated the women’s and junior events, having topped qualification with 577, three points more than Palak. Rhythm beat Palak in the final stage of the junior event - and T. S. Divya in the women’s event - to emerge as the best.

The selection trials will continue with rapid fire pistol and air pistol events for the men, with the finals scheduled for March 27 and 30.