Shotgun World Cup: Prithviraj 24th, Vivaan 39th after four rounds in men's trap

Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 91 following rounds of 25, 22, 22 and 22 in men’s trap in the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Prithviraj, six points behind the leader James Willett of Australia, did have a realistic chance of making the cut, even though he was placed 24th, provided he shoots his best in the fifth round on Saturday.

Vivaan Kapoor was on 89 in the 39th spot while Zoravar Singh Sandhu was further down in the 66th place with 86.

In the RPO section, Olympian Kynan Chenai had shot 83, following rounds of 20, 23, 20 and 20.

In women’s trap, Shreyasi Singh (85) and Rajeshwari Kumari (80) were placed 20th and 38th respectively, with one more round to go before the semifinals.