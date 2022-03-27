More Sports Shooting Shooting National selection trials: Sameer ousts Anish in 25-metre rapid fire pistol Sameer beat Anish Bhanwala 18-16 in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol National shooting second selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Sunday. Team Sportstar Bhopal 27 March, 2022 21:05 IST Anish went on to beat Vijayveer 20-18 for the junior honour, while Vineet Yadav and Rajkanwar Sandhu finished third and fourth respectively. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images Team Sportstar Bhopal 27 March, 2022 21:05 IST Sameer beat Anish Bhanwala 18-16 in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol National shooting second selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Sunday.Anirudh Singh Rana and Gurmeet finished third and fourth, while Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and qualification topper Vijayveer Sidhu (581) failed to cross the first stage of the final.Anish went on to beat Vijayveer 20-18 for the junior honour, while Vineet Yadav and Rajkanwar Sandhu finished third and fourth respectively.RELATED| National selection trials: Palak secures top spot in air pistol In women’s rapid fire pistol, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Rhythm Sangwan and Tejaswani finished 1-2-3 and the order remained the same for the junior event as well.In men’s air pistol, Gaurav Tomar beat Amit sharma 16-14 to gain the top spot in a strong field of 873 shooters. Sagar Dangi and Anmol followed third and fourth respectively. Qualification topper Om Prakash Mitharval (584) failed to cross the first stage of the final, when four made it to the medal round from the top eight.In the junior section, it was Arjun Singh Cheema who topped in a field of 654, as he beat Sagar Dangi 17-13 in the last stage of the final. The results:10m air pistol Men: 1. Gaurav Tomar 16 (38.5) 40.5 (579); 2. Amit Sharma 14 (46.5) 45.5 (579); 3. Sagar Dangi 37 (48) 580; 4. Anmol Jain 23 (41) 581.Juniors: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 17 (41.5) 38.5 (579); 2. Sagar Dangi 13 (41.5) 44.5 (580); 3. Sarabjt Singh 40 (40) 579; 4. Amit Sharma 22 (39) 579.25m rapid fire pistol:Men: 1. Sameer 18 (18) 15 (575); 2. Anish Bhanwala 16 (17) 21 (570); 3. Anirudh Singh Rana 13 (18) 571; 4. Gurmeet 9 (19) 571.Juniors: 1. Anish Bhanwala 20 (23) 19 (570); 2. Vijayveer Sidhu 18 (19) 19 (581); 3. Vineet Yadav 18 (16) 564; 4. Rajkanwar Sandhu 11 (16) (567).Women: 1. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 569; 2. Rhythm Sangwan 554; 3. Tejaswani 553.Juniors: 1. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 569; 2. Rhythm Sangwan 554; 3. Tejaswani 553. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :