National selection trials: Sameer ousts Anish in 25-metre rapid fire pistol

Sameer beat Anish Bhanwala 18-16 in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol National shooting second selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Sunday.

Anirudh Singh Rana and Gurmeet finished third and fourth, while Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and qualification topper Vijayveer Sidhu (581) failed to cross the first stage of the final.

Anish went on to beat Vijayveer 20-18 for the junior honour, while Vineet Yadav and Rajkanwar Sandhu finished third and fourth respectively.

RELATED| National selection trials: Palak secures top spot in air pistol

In women’s rapid fire pistol, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Rhythm Sangwan and Tejaswani finished 1-2-3 and the order remained the same for the junior event as well.

In men’s air pistol, Gaurav Tomar beat Amit sharma 16-14 to gain the top spot in a strong field of 873 shooters. Sagar Dangi and Anmol followed third and fourth respectively. Qualification topper Om Prakash Mitharval (584) failed to cross the first stage of the final, when four made it to the medal round from the top eight.

In the junior section, it was Arjun Singh Cheema who topped in a field of 654, as he beat Sagar Dangi 17-13 in the last stage of the final.