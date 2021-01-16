National shooting selection trials: Sarabjot Singh climbs to the top

The champions of air pistol Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Baker wavered a bit and that led to the Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan seizing the opportunity to climb to the top in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Quite significantly, both Saurabh and Manu topped qualification with 587 and 583 in the men’s and women’s events respectively. Sarabjot topped with 242.6 in the final, after having qualified in the second place with an impressive 586.

World Cup gold medallist Shahzar Rizvi rose to the second place ahead of Amanpreet Singh and the Olympic quota winner Abhishek Verma. Saurabh slipped to the sixth spot.

The qualification of pistol ace Jitu Rai (579) for the final gave a hint of the recovery of the Asian Games gold medallist, Olympic finalist and World Championship silver medallist.

While Saurabh missed progress by 0.2 point, Manu lost the chance to climb further than the third place after being tied with Neha. Rhythm beat Neha by 0.5 point for the top honour. She had done well to shoot 581 in qualification, the second best after Manu.

Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Deswal was fourth after a below par 571 in qualification. Olympian Annu Raj Singh, D. Padma, Shweta Singh and Shri Nivetha were the others to make the final.

In men’s trap, Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran topped once again, as he beat Prithviraj Tondaiman 43-40, after topping qualification with a commendable 122 out of 125.

In the women’s event, Neeru topped ahead of Manisha Keer and Sabeera Haris, while Rajeshwari Kumari slipped to the sixth spot.

The results:

Men: 10m air rifle: 1. Sarabjot Singh 242.6 (586); 2. Shahzar Rizvi 240.2 (572); 3. Amanpreet Singh 218.8 (580).

Trap: 1. Lakshay Sheoran 43 (122); 2. Prithviraj Tondaiman 40 (118); 3. Balabhadra Tarasia 32 (118).

Women: 10m air rifle: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 240.6 (581); 2. Neha 240.1 (572); 3. Manu Bhaker 220.4 (583).

Trap: 1. Neeru 42 (108); 2. Manisha Keer 38 (112); 3. Sabeera Haris 32 (110).