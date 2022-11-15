Shiva Narwal wins 10m Air Pistol gold at Asian Airgun Championship

Shiva Narwal won the men’s air pistol gold as he beat Park Daehun of Korea 17-13 in the Asian Airgun championship in Daegu, Korea, on Tuesday.

It was another sweep of the gold medals for the Indian team, as Sagar Dangi won the junior men’s gold with a 17-13 victory over compatriot Samrat Rana.

The Indian youth men’s and women’s teams also won the gold, beating Korea 16-8 and 16-10 respectively.