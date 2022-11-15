Shooting

Shiva Narwal wins 10m Air Pistol gold at Asian Airgun Championship

Shiva beat local favourite Daehun Park 17-13 in the gold medal match. Vijayveer Sindhu clinched bronze in the same event with a score of 248.

PTI
15 November, 2022 13:07 IST
Shiva Narwal (left) and Vijayveer Sidhu (right) won gold and bronze medals, respectively at the Asian Aigun Championship in Daegu, Korea on Tuesday.

Shiva Narwal (left) and Vijayveer Sidhu (right) won gold and bronze medals, respectively at the Asian Aigun Championship in Daegu, Korea on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Shiva Narwal won the men’s air pistol gold as he beat Park Daehun of Korea 17-13 in the Asian Airgun championship in Daegu, Korea, on Tuesday.

It was another sweep of the gold medals for the Indian team, as Sagar Dangi won the junior men’s gold with a 17-13 victory over compatriot Samrat Rana.

The Indian youth men’s and women’s teams also won the gold, beating Korea 16-8 and 16-10 respectively.

RESULTS
Air pistol: Men: 1. Shiva Narwal 17 (253.7) 578; 2. Park Daehun (Kor) 13 (250.2) 586; 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 248.0 (575); 7. Naveen 145.7 (579). Junior men: 1. Sagar Dangi 17 (248.6) 581; 2. Samrat Rana 13 (253.7) 576; 3. Mukhammad Kamalov (Uzb) 248.0 (577); 8. Varun Tomar 144.4 (571). Youth men team: 1. India (Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil, Amit Sharma) 16 (580) 861; 2. Korea (Lee Taekyung, Kim Dohoon, Kim Dongbin) 8 (568) 864; 3. Uzbekistan 568 (843). Youth women team: 1. India (Yashasvi Joshi, Kanishka Dagar, Hamavdeep Kaur) 16 (568) 849; 2. Korea (Oh Ye Jin, Choi Yuri, Kim Yeonwoo) 10 (570) 850.

