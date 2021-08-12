More Sports Shooting Shooting Shooting selection trials: Chavan tops 50-metre free pistol open event The topper of the first trial, Arjun Singh Chema shot 541 for the fifth place, one point ahead of Shikha Narwal who was the first among women in the combined field. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 12 August, 2021 16:58 IST Ajinkya Chavan topped the 50-metre free pistol open event in the shooting National selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range. - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 12 August, 2021 16:58 IST Ajinkya Chavan topped the 50-metre free pistol open event in the shooting National selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.READ| National shooting selection trials: Arjun shines in 50-metre free pistol open event The topper of the first trial, Arjun Singh Chema shot 541 for the fifth place, one point ahead of Shikha Narwal who was the first among women in the combined field.The results:50m free pistol: Open: 1. Ajinkya Chavan 548; 2. Vikash Kumar 546; 3. Harsh Gupta 545. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :