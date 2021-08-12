Shooting selection trials: Chavan tops 50-metre free pistol open event

Ajinkya Chavan topped the 50-metre free pistol open event in the shooting National selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Thursday.

The topper of the first trial, Arjun Singh Chema shot 541 for the fifth place, one point ahead of Shikha Narwal who was the first among women in the combined field.



The results:



50m free pistol: Open: 1. Ajinkya Chavan 548; 2. Vikash Kumar 546; 3. Harsh Gupta 545.