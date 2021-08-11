More Sports Shooting Shooting National shooting selection trials: Arjun shines in 50-metre free pistol open event In the combined event for men and women, Shikha Narwal was the best among the women as she placed eighth with 534. Esha Singh shot 530 for the 11th spot. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 11 August, 2021 20:18 IST Shikha Narwal was the best among the women as she placed eighth with 534. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 11 August, 2021 20:18 IST World junior champion Arjun Singh Cheema shot 564 to top the 50-metre free pistol open event in the shooting national selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.The 20-year-old Arjun was far ahead of the pack as Nikhil Chandila took the second place with 549.READ| Shooting: Sidhu shines in national selection trials In the combined event for men and women, Shikha Narwal was the best among the women as she placed eighth with 534. Esha Singh shot 530 for the 11th spot.The results:50m free pistol:Open: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 564; 2. Nikhil Chandila 549; 3. Ajinkya Chavan 543. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :