Elavenil, Shahu Mane to compete in Sheikh Russell International

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has nominated Elavenil Valarivan and Shahu Tushar Mane to compete in the Sheikh Russell International air rifle championship to be organised by the Bangladesh Shooting Federation on Sunday.

Elavenil who won a World Cup gold and the World Cup Final gold last year was selected as she was available to compete, as she had opted out of the national camp, owing to college examination. The world No.1 was the best woman shooter available as the other leading shooters are in quarantine, getting ready for the national camp in the capital.

The NRAI stated that Shahu Mane was selected on the basis of the ranking and his availability.

Seven countries including host Bangladesh are scheduled to compete in the online competition, and each country will have an ISSF jury member to monitor the event.

Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bhutan will be the other countries apart from host and India.

The mixed pairs competition has promised attractive prize for the medallists, to the tune of $2,200 in all.