Shotgun team for World Championship to be chosen soon

Will Olympian Kynan Chenai make the Indian trap team for the shotgun World Championship to be staged in Croatia from September 19?

With the first set of 16 Olympic quota places for Paris 2024 being offered, four each in trap and skeet for men and women, there is considerable interest and anxiety in the shooting fraternity, with the selectors set to announce the team before the deadline of August 19. There will be a preparatory camp before the team leaves for Croatia.

With an elaborate selection policy in place, it may be hard to look beyond the averages, calculated after taking into account various national and international competitions, apart from the selection trials.

There is not much difference between the top four, Vivaan Kapoor (116.80), Prithviraj Tondaiman (116.64), Bhowneesh Mendiratta (116.31) and Kynan Chenai (116.15).

Even though they were not relatively that strong in the averages in the first stage, both Vivaan and Kynan have done well in the second stage. However, it is the average of the two stages that is considered to rank the 44 trap shooters, to help screen the best for selection.

In the women’s section, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru are on top in the averages, marginally ahead of Nivetha Nenthirasigamani.

Vivaan Kapoor, Shapath Bharadwaj, Shardul Vihan top the junior trap for men, and it is Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Aadya Tripathi among the junior women.

In skeet, World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan heads the averages comfortably ahead of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parampal Singh Guron, Gurjoat Singh and Amrinder Singh Cheema.

Even though he has come back to shoot the last trials in Jaiipur, Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be eligible for national selection only from the next cycle after the National championship.

Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon, Darshna Rathore and Parinaaz Dhaliwal are the top four in women’s skeet. Interestingly, Raiza, Darshna and Parinaaz head the junior women’s list as well.

It is Abhay Singh Sekhon, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Rituraj Singh Bundela who are on top in the averages in the junior men’s skeet.

It will be interesting to see how Indian shooting shapes up for the Paris Olympics, first and foremost in its pursuit of the Olympic quota places, after having drawn a blank in terms of medals in the last two editions in Rio and Tokyo.