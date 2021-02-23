Shotgun World Cup: A first taste of competition for Indian skeet shooters

It will be the first taste of competition for the Indian skeet shooters in the shotgun World Cup starting in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

Having skipped the series of trials and focused on training for the Tokyo Olympics, Asia’s two best shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be fresh and eager to nail the clay birds.

"It is the first competition after more than a year. I am taking it like match practice before the Olympics. It is much needed to get back into rhythm," said Angad.

RELATED| Indian shooting team for Delhi World Cup picked, chance for Anish to make Olympics

The chief coach of the shotgun team, Mansher Singh was happy with the preparation of the team back home in the training camps, and said that the shooters were getting acclimatised to the conditions well.

"The training in Cairo has been smooth. The conditions are good for shooting, but the ranges are tough. Scores may not be very high. We are excited and hoping for good results," said Mansher.

While the skeet shooters have been in Cairo for about a week, the trap shooters will soon be leaving from the training camp in Delhi.