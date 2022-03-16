More Sports Shooting Shooting Shotgun World Cup: Areeba, Mairaj fail to reach semis in skeet mixed team Areeba Khan and Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot a combined score of 142 and lost the last semifinal berth in the shoot-off in the skeet mixed team event of the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia. Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 16 March, 2022 20:26 IST FILE PHOTO: Areeba Khan and Mairaj Ahmad Khan (in picture) failed to make the cut for the semis. - Kamesh Srinivasan Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI 16 March, 2022 20:26 IST Areeba Khan and Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot a combined score of 142 and lost the last semifinal berth in the shoot-off in the skeet mixed team event of the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Wednesday.Host Cyprus took the sixth and last berth for the semifinals with two hits, while India and Britain lost the shoot-off with one hit each. National selection trials: Simranpreet Kaur beats Rahi Sarnobat to win women’s sports pistol gold The Italian team of Tamarro Cassandro and Diana Bacosi, which had shot 144 in qualification, won gold.The results:Skeet mixed team: 1. Italy-2 (Tammaro Cassandro, Diana Bacosi) 6 (44) 144; 2. US-2 (Caitlin Connor, Adam McBee) 2 (40) 145; 8. India-2 (Areeba Khan, Mairaj Ahmad Khan) 142; 16. India-1 (Maheshwari Chauhan, Gurjoat Khangura) 139. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :