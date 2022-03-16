Shotgun World Cup: Areeba, Mairaj fail to reach semis in skeet mixed team

Areeba Khan and Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot a combined score of 142 and lost the last semifinal berth in the shoot-off in the skeet mixed team event of the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Wednesday.

Host Cyprus took the sixth and last berth for the semifinals with two hits, while India and Britain lost the shoot-off with one hit each.

The Italian team of Tamarro Cassandro and Diana Bacosi, which had shot 144 in qualification, won gold.

The results:

Skeet mixed team: 1. Italy-2 (Tammaro Cassandro, Diana Bacosi) 6 (44) 144; 2. US-2 (Caitlin Connor, Adam McBee) 2 (40) 145; 8. India-2 (Areeba Khan, Mairaj Ahmad Khan) 142; 16. India-1 (Maheshwari Chauhan, Gurjoat Khangura) 139.