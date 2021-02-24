Shotgun World Cup: Mairaj Ahmad Khan in ninth place

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 48 with two rounds of 24 to be in the ninth place in skeet at the Shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Wednesday.

Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was in the 17th place after rounds of 25 and 22, while Gurjoat Khangura with a 21 and 25 was placed 19th.

Vladimir Cherkasov of Russia and Jakub Werys of Poland led after perfect rounds of 50 in a field of 41 shooters.

In the women’s event, Karttiki Shaktawat (64), Parinaaz Dhaliwal (62) and Ganemat Sekhon (62) were in the 27th to 29th place in that order, at the completion of three rounds in a field of 34 shooters.

After five rounds in the qualification stage, the finals of the men’s and women’s events will be held on Thursday, featuring the top six shooters.