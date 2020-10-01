SAI approves shooting camp for core Olympic probables

The Sports Authority of India has approved the request for training facilities at the Karni Singh Shooting Range for national squad shooters from October 5. The government will also fund ammunition and target for 64 additional shooters.

The SAI had already opened up the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi for the NRAI core group as well as the developmental group and Khelo India shooters.

SAI also understands the requirement of a dedicated camp for shooters preparing for the Olympics and has principally agreed on the coaching camp for the NRAI core group.

However, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the details of the camp are being worked out in consultation with all the stakeholders. In light of the present quarantine requirements of seven days, especially when shooter/ support staff will be travelling from various part of the country, holding a short camp of 10 days for shotgun was not considered prudent.

In addition, measures for implementing quarantine process for shooters accommodated at the hotel vis-à-vis the shooters travelling from homes residing in NCR are being worked out.