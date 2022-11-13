Tilottama Sen’s dream run continues at the Asian Airgun Championship

Tilottama Sen’s dream run continued as the teenager claimed two gold medals in the Asian Airgun Championship at Daegu, South Korea. A day after winning the 10m air rifle women’s junior event, Tilottama picked up the air rifle women’s junior team gold for India alongside Ramita and Nancy. The trio helped India cruise past Korea 16-2 in the final.

The 14-year-old has been on a roll since she took up the sport during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Bengaluru shooter made her mark with an individual silver at the 2022 National Games, and followed it up with individual bronze and team gold medals in the junior women’s event at the ISSF World Shooting Championship held at Cairo (Egypt) last month.

“Doing well at the National Games and World Championships gave me a lot of confidence ahead of Daegu,” Tilottama told ‘Sportstar’ on Sunday.

A proud father Sujit Sen explained that Tilottama is armed with a single-minded dedication to the sport. “All the medals she has won is entirely due to her own effort. She has never missed a single day of practice. Come rain or shine, Tilottama will be at the practice range at Elite Shooting Academy. After every session, she returns home and enters her scores in a Microsoft Excel sheet. She then analyses any small errors and works out what she could do better,” Sen said.

Tilottama’s main goal is to qualify for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. “If you know your goals and stay patient, it can be achieved,” Tilottama said.