Tokyo 2020: VAR included in ISSF shooting rules

Actively used in shotgun events since last year, VAR (video assistant referee) has now been included in the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) rulebook.

"The system minimizes misinterpretation of results and increases the objectivity of refereeing, in connection with which the sport becomes as transparent as possible," stated the ISSF, on Tuesday.

The amended rules, which became official on Monday, have also included previously approved changes in the mixed-team competitions.

In 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle, in particular, the number of shots in the qualification round has been increased, and in the final, winners get determined by points. These rules will be followed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as well.

A description has also been added to the procedure for conducting the Olympic event Trap Mixed Team and the format of the Skeet Mixed teams event.