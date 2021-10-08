ISSF Junior World Championship: Vijayveer and Rhythm clinch gold in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed event

India took its tally of gold medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, to 10 on Thursday with a win in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed event.

Indian pair of Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan beat Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakorn 9-1 in the final to keep the country at the top of the medals tally.

In the same event, Tejaswani and Anish grabbed bronze after winning a close contest by 10-8 against Thailand's Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng.

Earlier in the day, India won silver in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's team event. Nischal, Prasiddhi Mahant and Ayushi Podder lost 43-47 to USA's Molly Elizabeth McGhin, Katie Lorraine Zaun and Mary Carolynn Tucker in the summit clash.

India now has a total of 10 gold, eight silver and four bronze medals at the competition keeping it ahead of USA, which is second with six gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.