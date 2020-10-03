More Sports Shooting Shooting Visnu Shivaraj bags gold in International Online Shooting Championship Visnu Shivaraj Pandian shot 251.4 to win the 10m air rifle event at the fifth edition of the International Online Shooting Championship. PTI New Delhi 03 October, 2020 21:52 IST The 16-year-old Visnu shot 251.4 to win the title by a clear margin of two points (Representative Image). - Reuters Photo PTI New Delhi 03 October, 2020 21:52 IST India’s Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the 10m air rifle event at the fifth edition of the International Online Shooting Championship on Saturday.The 16-year-old Visnu shot 251.4 to win the title by a clear margin of two points.Earlier in the qualification, Visnu shot the second best score of 630.8.The second place was won by world No. 27 Etienne Germond of France while Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria, who had shot the best qualification score of 631.4, took the third place.The only other Indian in the finals, Pratyush Aman Barik finished seventh.Shooters from 15 countries are participating in the two-day competition.The 10m air pistol event will be held on Sunday. Leading India’s challenge will be Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.