Vivaan Kapoor likely to make the cut for World Cup

The young Vivaan Kapoor looks to have squeezed his way forward into the national men’s trap team for the first two World Cups in Cyprus and Delhi in March, following the recent selection trials in Delhi.



Olympian Kynan Chenai leads the averages with 121.08 in trap, from the tabulation of three best scores. Vivaan is fractionally behind Kynan with an average of 120.45, and marginally ahead of Prithviraj Tondaiman.

Former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Jungsher Singh Virk find themselves in the fourth and fifth places, which could mean, that they would shoot in the MQS section.



In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari led the averages with 117.85, and was followed by Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar. Olympian Shagun Chowdhary along with Kirti Gupta could figure in the MQS section.



In men’s skeet, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa led the averages with 124.45 and 124.25 respectively, thanks mainly to the two bonus points for Olympic quota they had won and the one point for Angad’s world record.

Gurjoat Singh looks to have sealed his place in the main team with the third place. Amrinder Singh Cheema and Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh find themselves in the fourth and fifth spots, which would let them compete in the MQS section.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon led with 118.50, and was followed at a distance by Darshana Rathore and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, in the top three bracket, ahead of Areeba Khan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal. The

reigning national champion Saniya Sheikh was in the seventh place, and the former national champion Maheshwari Chauhan was in the eighth spot. Another former national champion Rashmmi Rathore was in the 10th place.



The first shotgun World Cup is scheduled to be held in Nicosia from March 4 to 13. It will be followed by the World Cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun in Delhi, from March 15 to 26.