Indian runner Parul Chaudhary capped a successful 2023 with a splash of gold
The 28-year-old ran a stunning race to pip Japan’s Ririka Hironaka to win gold in the women’s 5000m in Hangzhou
Hironaka thought she had won the race with 100m to go, but that’s when Parul hit her long strides to find a sudden burst of pace to overtake the Japanese.
With tiredness kicking in, Hironaka was helpless as she watched the Indian cross the finish line
Her golden triumph comes barely 24 hours after she clinched silver for India in the women’s 3000m steeplechase
Ahead of Tuesday’s race, Parul had to overcome the disappointment of the tiring race from the previous night and also getting just three hours of sleep.
Parul’s gold was India’s first in the 5000m discipline at the Asian Games since it was introduced at the 1998 Bangkok edition and India’s ninth medal in the long distance at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
In May this year, Parul Chaudhary’s shattered 2010 Asian Games silver medallist Preeja Sreedharan’s 12-year-old women’s 5000m national record clocking 15:10.35s for the ninth spot at a meet in Los Angeles.
Parul finished 11th in the World Athletics Championships, while breaking the national record in women’s 3000m steeplechase
Parul clocked 9:15.31s to break Lalita Babar’s mark of 9:19.76s set during Rio Olympics in 2016
Parul now holds the national record for 3000m (8:57.19), 5000m (15:10.35), and 3000m steeplechase (9:15.31)!
Speaking about the laast 50m in the Hangzhouy 5000m race, Parul, a Railways employee said, “I was thinking that my government would give me a nice job. DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) means it’s good”
“Hamari UP Police he aisi hai ki gold medal lekar aaenge toh DySP bana denge. [In UP Police, only if we win a gold medal, they will give you such a posting],” she added.