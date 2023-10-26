Asian Para Games 2023: India has its best-ever performance in the tournament

The  Asian Para Games is a multi-sport event that’s held every four years after every Asian Games for athletes with physical disabilities | First event: Guangzhou, China, 2010

India had won 14 medals at the 2010 edition and was placed 15th | 1 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze

In the 2014 event held in Incheon, South Korea, India finished 15th again with 33 medals | 3 gold, 14 silver, 16 bronze

India’s best performance in the Asian Para Games came in the 2018 edition held in Jakarta, Indonesia

India bagged a total of 72 medals and finished ninth | 15 gold, 24 silver, 33 bronze

In the ongoing Asian Para games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, India overtook it’s best-ever gold medal tally

As on October 26, India is placed eighth with 82 medals | 18 gold, 23 silver, 41 bronze

India’s 18th gold medal came from archery, with Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar winning the Mixed Team Compound - Open final.

