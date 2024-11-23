BGT Day 2 highlights, IND vs AUS: Australia all out for 104, Jaiswal, KL score half-centuries

Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah struck immediately as Day 2 began, dismissing Alex Carey with his first ball of the day

Shortly after, Harshit Rana dismissed Nathan Lyon for 5 runs, with KL Rahul completing an easy catch at third slip

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood forged a frustrating last-wicket partnership, giving India a real headache before the innings concluded

Starc top-scored for Australia with 26 runs, helping his team reach a total of 104

Captain Bumrah claimed his 11th five-wicket haul, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in Australia’s first innings with an economy rate of just 1.7

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened India’s second innings with a solid lead of 46 runs

After a disappointing duck in the first innings, Jaiswal bounced back by scoring a half-century

KL Rahul at the other end joined his teammate in scoring a half century (124 balls)

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke Brendon McCullum’s record of hitting the Most sixes in a calendar year in Tests (34)

Both Indian openers looked comfortable with spin as well as pace and remained unbeaten on Day 2. India leads by 218 runs (KL- 62*, Jaiswal- 90*)

