Ballon d’Or 2023: Players who just missed out on winning the prestigious award

Robert Lewandowski was unlucky to miss out on the Ballon D’or in 2020 (cancelled) and 2021 after two record-breaking seasons with Bayern Munich
Franck Ribery won the treble with Bayern Munich in 2013 and was expected to win the award which went to Cristiano Ronaldo
Wesley Sneijder was one of the top contenders to win the 2010 award after his treble-winning campaign with Inter Milan but finished behind Messi
Thierry Henry was among the world’s best players in the early 2000s and was expected to win the award in 2002 but lost out to Pavel Nedved of Juventus
Virgil Van Dijk had one of the most impressive seasons for a centre back in 2019 with Liverpool but fell short in the race to Lionel Messi
Paolo Maldini is still considered one of the greatest-ever defenders. Many argue that he should have won the award in 1994 ahead of Hristo Stoichkov
David Beckham played a crucial part in Manchester United’s treble-winning campaign in 1999, and probably had a better season than winner Rivaldo