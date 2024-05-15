DC vs LSG Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants staring at elimination after loss against Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first
Abhishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk opened the innings for DC while Arshad Khan started with the new ball
Arshad struck in the very first over to remove the dangerous Fraser-McGurk
However, Porel and Shai Hope did not let the game slip away as they stitched a brilliant 50+ partnership for the second wicket
Porel got to his 50 in just 21 deliveries as Hope played second-fiddle
Once Hope fell, skipper Pant chipped in with the bat as well as he went on to make 33 runs off 23 balls
Tristan Stubbs then provided a late flourish for the home side with a 50 off 22 balls as DC reached 208/4 in 20 overs
LSG skipper Rahul and Quinton De Kock opened the chase
Ishant Sharma was on fire in the initial overs of the chase as he claimed the wickets of Rahul, de Kock and Deepak Hooda inside the PowerPlay
Arshad tried his best with a 33-ball 58 but DC went on to win the tie by 19 runs