Glenn Maxwell’s top ODI knocks

201* vs Afghanistan in Mumbai, 2023
Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 201, the first double century by a male Australian batter, helped chase down Afghanistan’s total of 291 and qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal
108 vs England in Manchester, 2020
His 108 in a 212-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey guided Australia to a three-wicket win and lift the Royal London One Day Series trophy in 2020
106 vs Netherlands in Delhi, 2023
In a match against Netherlands in the ODI World Cup 2023, Maxwell (106) smashed a hundred in just 40 balls, making it the fastest ODI WC century
102 vs Sri Lanka in Sydney, 2015
Maxwell (102) scored his first ODI century during a World Cup match against Sri Lanka in 2015. His 51-ball hundred was just one ball short of then record-holder Kevin O’Brien’s century in 2011.
93 vs Zimbabwe in Harare, 2014
With a strike rate of 202, Maxwell’s quickfire 93 off 46 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2014 helped Australia reach 350 runs. Australia ended up winning by 198 runs