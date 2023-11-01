David Willey to retire from international cricket after ODI World Cup 2023

England seamer David Willey on Tuesday announced that he will retire from all international cricket after the World Cup 2023 in India
He has featured in three matches so far, picking up five wickets while adding 42 runs in three innings
Willey took to social media to announce his retirement
The 33-year-old made his ODI debut in May 2015 and subsequently marked his T20I debut the same year
He has amassed 94 wickets in One-Dayers from 70 appearances besides 625 runs with the bat. He and has also picked up 51 wickets from 43 T20Is
Willey was part of the T20 side that finished runner-up in India in the 2016T20 World Cup and also went onto win the title in Australia in 2022