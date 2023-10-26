1. Sri Lankan Captain Dasun Shanaka picked up a thigh injury in the game against Pakistan
The all-rounder was ruled out of the tournament and Chamika Karunaratne was named as the replacement
2. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson has been ruled out for a few games after suffering an undisplaced left thumb fracture. He was retired hurt against Bangladesh
Following his unavailability for a few games, Tom Blundell replaced him in the squad
3. England fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after fracturing his left index finger while fielding against South Africa
Later, Brydon Carse was announced as his replacement
4. Matheesa Pathirana sustained a shoulder injury in the Pakistan game and did not play in the two subsequent games
Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews replaced the 20-year-old for the rest of the tournament
5. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured his right ankle while attempting to stop the ball in the match against Bangladesh
Pandya is expected to return to the tournament for the last two league stage matches, hence no replacement has been announced