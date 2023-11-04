In its game against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Saturday , New Zealand scored its highest-ever World Cup total of 401/6. NZ is 6th on the all-time list
England is 10th on the list. The defending champion registered its highest World Cup total of 397/6 while playing against Afghanistan in 2019
Sri Lanka’s 398/5 vs Kenya from 1996 is the ninth highest total in ODI World Cups
Australia occupies the eighth spot with 399/8. This came while facing Netherlands in Delhi in the current edition
South Africa has the seventh highest score of 399/7, which came against England in Mumbai, also in the ongoing edition
AB de Villiers’ 162 not out helped South Africa post a huge total of 408/5 while facing West Indies in 2015
The Proteas also occupy the fourth spot with their 411/4 scored against Ireland in 2015. Hashim Amla scored his highest ODI score of 159
Third on the list is India. The Men in Blue put up a total of 413/5 against Bermuda in 2007
Second on the list is Australia. The five-time champion registered a total of 417/6 versus Afghanistan in 2015
South Africa set a new record for the highest score in ODI World Cups with a stunning 428/5 against Sri Lanka in Delhi in the current edition