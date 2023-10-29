IND vs ENG World Cup in pictures, pacers make merry in tough conditions

England won the toss and elected to field. India was put in to bat first for the first time in this edition

India lost two quick wickets in the PowerPlay. Chris Woakes and David Willey removed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli respectively

Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Virat Kohli fell for a duck, his first in an ODI World Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma reached the 18,000 runs milestone in international cricket

Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

He also completed 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023 

Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Rohit and KL Rahul put up a 91-run partnership to steady the innings

Suryakumar Yadav missed his maiden ODI World Cup half century by one run

Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

With an impressive bowling performance, England restricted the target to 230

Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in an over - he dismissed Joe Root for a duck

Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Mohammed Shami continued his wicket-taking spree. Picked two wickets in the PowerPlay

Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

