England won the toss and elected to field. India was put in to bat first for the first time in this edition
India lost two quick wickets in the PowerPlay. Chris Woakes and David Willey removed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli respectively
Virat Kohli fell for a duck, his first in an ODI World Cup
India skipper Rohit Sharma reached the 18,000 runs milestone in international cricket
He also completed 1000 runs in ODIs in 2023
Rohit and KL Rahul put up a 91-run partnership to steady the innings
Suryakumar Yadav missed his maiden ODI World Cup half century by one run
With an impressive bowling performance, England restricted the target to 230
Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in an over - he dismissed Joe Root for a duck
Mohammed Shami continued his wicket-taking spree. Picked two wickets in the PowerPlay