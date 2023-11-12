India won the toss and chose to bat first in the final league match of the ODI World Cup 2023
Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a great start(100-run partnership) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Gill scored a half century before getting caught just within the boundary line. Rohit also struck his third fifty of this edition
Virat Kohli contributed 51 runs and built a 71-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas and KL Rahul smashed a centuryeach helping India get to a huge total of 410-4