India faced New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede
India won the toss and elected to bat first.
Stars spotted! Football legend David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar were present for the crucial encounter
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India get off to a great start. Rohit had to depart for 47 runs
Gill scored his fourth fifty of this edition. However, he had to retire hurt at 79due to cramps
Shreyas Iyer brought up his fourth consecutive fifty in this tournament
Virat Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 tons. His second in this World Cup edition