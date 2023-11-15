IND vs NZ World Cup semifinal: Kohli surpasses Sachin’s record, match in pictures

India faced New Zealand in the first semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede

India won the toss and elected to bat first.

Stars spotted! Football legend David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar were present for the crucial encounter

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India get off to a great start. Rohit had to depart for 47 runs

Gill scored his fourth fifty of this edition. However, he had to retire hurt at 79due to cramps

Shreyas Iyer brought up his fourth consecutive fifty in this tournament

Virat Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 tons. His second in this World Cup edition

Gallery: Virat Kohli’s 50 ODI centuries

