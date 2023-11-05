India won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in the ODI World Cup match at Eden Gardens on Sunday
Both teams have qualified to the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup
Men in blue had a tremendous start with the bat. Rohit’s quick-fire 40 off 24 helped India to reach 61 in 5 overs
Kohli and Shreyas Iyer put up a century partnership in the middle
Birthday boy Kohli (101*) scored his 49th ODI hundred, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries
Ravindra Jadeja’s knock to the end of the innings powered India to a total of 326/5
Quinton De Kock had to depart for five runs as Mohammed Siraj picked up the first wicket