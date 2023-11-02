IND vs SL: Match in pictures

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first

India lost the early wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma (4)

Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored fifties. Kohli brought up his 70th ODI half-century

The duo also put up a 100-run partnership in the middle, rebuilding the innings

Dilshan Madushanka bowled exceptionally to pick his first fifer in ODIs

Shreyas Iyer smashed his maiden half century in ODI World Cups

Despite losing two wickets in the last over, India ended up with 357 runs on the scoreboard

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order. SL lost four early wickets in the first five overs

