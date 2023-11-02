Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first
India lost the early wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma (4)
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored fifties. Kohli brought up his 70th ODI half-century
The duo also put up a 100-run partnership in the middle, rebuilding the innings
Dilshan Madushanka bowled exceptionally to pick his first fifer in ODIs
Shreyas Iyer smashed his maiden half century in ODI World Cups
Despite losing two wickets in the last over, India ended up with 357 runs on the scoreboard
Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled Sri Lanka’s top order. SL lost four early wickets in the first five overs