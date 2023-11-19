ICC ODI World Cup: List of players to take most wickets

Glenn McGrath (AUS) | 71 wickets in 39 matches | BBI: 7/15
Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) | 69 wickets in 40 matches | BBI: 4/19
Mitchell Starc (AUS) | 62 wickets in 28*matches | BBI: 6/28
Lasith Malinga (SL) | 56 wickets in 29 matches | BBI: 6/38
Wasim Akram (PAK) | 55 wickets in 38 matches | BBI: 5/28
Mohammed Shami (IND) | 54 wickets in 18 matches | BBI: 7/57
Trent Boult (NZ) | 53 wickets in 29 matches | BBI: 5/27
Chaminda Vaas (SL) | 49 wickets in 39 matches | BBI: 6/25
Zaheer Khan (IND) | 44 wickets in 23 matches | BBI: 4/42
Javagal Srinath (IND) | 44 wickets in 34 matches | BBI: 4/30