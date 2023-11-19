ICC ODI World Cup: List of players to take most wickets

Glenn McGrath (AUS) | 71 wickets in 39 matches | BBI: 7/15

Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) | 69 wickets in 40 matches | BBI: 4/19

Mitchell Starc (AUS) | 62 wickets in 28*matches | BBI: 6/28

Lasith Malinga (SL) | 56 wickets in 29 matches | BBI: 6/38

Wasim Akram (PAK) | 55 wickets in 38 matches | BBI: 5/28

Mohammed Shami (IND) | 54 wickets in 18 matches | BBI: 7/57

Trent Boult (NZ) | 53 wickets in 29 matches | BBI: 5/27

Chaminda Vaas (SL) | 49 wickets in 39 matches | BBI: 6/25

Zaheer Khan (IND) | 44 wickets in 23 matches | BBI: 4/42

Javagal Srinath (IND) | 44 wickets in 34 matches | BBI: 4/30

